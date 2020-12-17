Old PCs and Macs can now be turned into Chromebooks: Here's how.

Google quietly announced that it acquired Neverware, the makers of CloudReady OS, as reported by 9to5Gooogle. CloudReady OS is aimed at users with older computers and converts old Mac or PCs into fully functioning Chrome OS computers, allowing them to extend the life of their hardware.

Neverware announced the acquisition on Monday when it released the following statement, "We’re pleased to share some very exciting news: Neverware and CloudReady are now officially part of Google and the Chrome OS team! We’re looking forward to sharing more details with all our CloudReady customers, users, and fans in the coming weeks and months, but for now, please review the following for answers to some of your anticipated questions."

This could be a major coup for Google, as it extends the reach of Chrome OS to users looking to extend their older hardware.

Google released the following statement " We can confirm that the Neverware team is joining the Google Chrome OS team. As we continue to support customers with their transition to the cloud, Neverware has offered a valuable solution, CloudReady, that allows customers to unlock the manageability, speed, and productivity of a Chrome device."

It continued, "Following our partnership over the past few years, we’re looking forward to working more closely with the team to support more customers in their transition to deploy Chrome OS."

This is an exciting turn of events for many who may not have the resources to invest in a new Chromebook, as CloudyReady's Chromium-based OS allows them to extend the usefulness of their current systems but also have access to Google's suite of productivity software, like Google Docs. This may also be a boon for small businesses that have been struggling to keep up with the ever-expanding technology that is needed to run a successful business.