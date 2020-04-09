Nintendo Switch resupply expected next week

The Nintendo Switch saw a sudden spike in popularity over the last month as individuals in quarantine sought out new ways to entertain themselves. Unfortunately, Nintendo was unable to keep up with demand. Now the shortage is nearing an end, according to a tweet from the official Nintendo account and comments from a Nintendo U.S. representative (via Gizmodo).

The shortage was probably exacerbated by the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons; The latest installment in the Animal Crossing has proven wildly successful and driven more interest to the 3-year-old platform.

While updates from both sources lack a specific date, the official Nintendo Twitter account indicated that next week, the week starting April 13, would see new Switch consoles arrive. The Nintendo US representative was even less specific, merely offering that "more systems are on the way."

So if you haven't already broken down and picked up the more readily available Switch Lite, you shouldn't have much longer to wait before you can order a Switch again and set yourself up with an island of your own in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.