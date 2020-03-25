New MacBook Air drops to $949 in Amazon deal

The new Apple MacBook Air 2020 features a Magic Keyboard and a starting price that's $100 cheaper than its predecessor. Amazon is already undercutting Apple's brand new MacBook Air 2020 price with a discount of its own.

Currently, you can snag the MacBook Air 2020 for $949 at Amazon. That's $49 of the laptop's $999 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this just-released MacBook.

The new MacBook Air features a (2560 x 1600) 13.3-inch Retina display, a Backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU and Intel Iris Plus graphics. Amazon is taking $50 off Apple's latest laptop. View Deal

The new MacBook Air 2020 is one of the best laptops you can own.

When it comes to specs, the laptop features a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU and Intel Iris Plus graphics.

In our MacBook Air 2020 review, we liked its sleek design, great battery life and clicky, comfortable Magic Keyboard. Although its display is a bit muted without TrueTone, we gave it an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars.

With its anodized aluminum finish and iconic Apple emblem, the MacBook Air is just as sleek and stunning as its predecessor. Apple made the wise decision to ditch those horrid Butterfly keys for the Magic Keyboard found in the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

At 2.8 pounds and 11.9 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the 2020 MacBook Air has the same dimensions as its predecessor, the MacBook Air (2019). It's also on par with the 2.8-pound, 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.6-inch HP Envy 13 (Wood Edition, 2020) and lighter than the Lenovo Yoga C740 (3 pounds, 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 ~ 0.7 inches).

As for performance, the Apple MacBook Air review unit we tested had a quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1030NG7 CPU and 8GB of RAM. This is the first time the MacBook Air has gotten a quad-core processor.

In one test, the CPU held its own against 30 open Google Chrome tabs. We experienced no lag, even when we began resizing a few photos in Adobe Photoshop.

As for battery life, the 2020 MacBook Air laptop lasted 9 hours and 31 minutes on the Laptop Mag Battery test (continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits). That's longer than the 8:42 category average and its competitors, like the Dell XPS 13 (7:56), Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (7:30), and HP Envy (6:31).

If great battery life, fast SSD performance, and a super comfortable keyboard are a priority to you, the new MacBook Air is a good investment.