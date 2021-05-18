New iMac with Apple M1 chip gets its first discount

The new iMac all-in-one PC houses a powerful Apple M1 chip inside a 24-inch Retina display. And now, just weeks after its April release, the 2021 iMac gets its first discount on Amazon.

Right now, the 2021 Apple iMac with M1 chip is on sale for $1,259 at Amazon. It normally retails for $1,300, so that's $41 off its regular price. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this just released iMac. Albeit a modest discount, it's one of the best Apple deals out there.

Apple iMac deal

Apple iMac with M1 Chip (Blue): was $1,300 now $1,259 @ Amazon

The 2021 Apple iMac sees its first discount of $41 on Amazon. It features a sleek and colorful finish, 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, M1 Chip with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU, and 256GB SSD. Integrated into its design is a 1080p FaceTime camera, a 3-mic camera array, and robust 6-speaker system. Amazon also offers the 2020 Apple iMac for $950 ($349 off) — its lowest price ever. View Deal

The 2021 Apple iMac is one of the best computers you can own. It totes the same Apple M1 chip found in the latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iPad Pro.

We didn't test this iMac M1 computer, as we note in our Mac mini M1 review, Apple's M1 chip delivers outstanding performance. In our lab, the Mac mini's M1 scored 1,706 points on the Geekbench 5 single-core performance tests. It beat the MacBook Pro M1 (1,695) and the previous-gen iMac with 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU (1,249). We expect the latest iMac M1's performance to be on par.

If you're on a smaller budget, Amazon also offers the 2020 Apple iMac for an-all time low price of $950 ($349 off). It packs a 21.5-inch 4K Retina display and 3.6-GHz quad-core Intel Core i3 processor.

So if you're in the market for a new machine, these iMac deals will help lessen the blow to your wallet.