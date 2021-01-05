My flipping goodness! Get over $400 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Miss the tactile feel of a flip phone, but don’t want to miss out on premium Android specs? We’ve got just the killer deal for you.

Right now, you can get a factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for just $971.61 at Amazon . That is a massive $408.39 off the list price, and you’re not limited to any carriers since this is an unlocked device!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: was $1380 now $971.61

Bringing the late '90s of phone design to the present day, the Galaxy Z Flip sports a gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED screen); it is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB RAM, and runs on a 3,330mAh battery. Topped off with 12MP rear and 10MP front-facing cameras (both capable of shooting 4K), you’ve got a specced-out smartphone in a far more compact form factor. View Deal

When they were first introduced, foldable phones were a bit of a pricey gamble on reliability. Now, however, Samsung has nailed the formula by pairing what you’d expect on a smartphone spec sheet with a compact form factor.

Under the hood is a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, a 12MP camera on the back and 10MP on the front — both of which are capable of shooting 4K video.

The Galaxy Z Flip has a small 1.1-inch display on the front for quick notification glances, which opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2636-pixel resolution (425 ppi) — protected by durable folding glass to withstand day-to-day use.

Because let’s be honest, no tapping of a red button on a traditional slab is as satisfying as snapping your phone shut to disconnect a call. Now you can do so without losing out on any of what makes a smartphone great!

