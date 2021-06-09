Microsoft's excellent Surface Laptop 3 falls to just under $800

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is one of the best laptops for dads and grads. If you're gift shopping on a budget, you might find interest in this deal.

Right now, the excellent Surface Laptop 3 is on sale for $799.99 at Best Buy. Normally, it costs $1,000 so you're saving $200 with this deal. It's the second-lowest price we've seen for this Microsoft laptop and one of the best Surface deals of the season. It also undercuts Amazon's current price by $100.

Surface Laptop 3 deal

For a limited time, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is $200 off at Best Buy. Slim and stylish, this Editor's Choice Windows 10 machine features a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch screen, 1.2-GHz Core i5-1035G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. View Deal

Surface Laptop 3 deal

The predecessor to the Surface Laptop 4, the Surface Laptop 3 is one of our favorite MacBook Air alternatives. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2256 x 1504) display, a 1.2-GHz Core i5-1035G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

As we note in our Surface Laptop 3 review, it flaunts an elegant premium design and sharp, vivid display. During testing, the laptop's performance was impressively solid. We gave the Surface Laptop 3 a 4 out of 5-star rating and our prestigious Editor's Choice award.

In terms of design, the Surface Laptop 3 is classy, modern-looking, and minimalist. With its smooth curves and clean lines, it's on par with Apple's stylish ultrabooks. Like most of today's 13-inch laptops, the port selection on the Surface Laptop 3 is scant. It supplies you with a magnetic Surface Connect port, USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB Type-C input, and a headphone/mic combo jack. If you need more ports, we recommend you invest in a USB hub.

Weighing in at 2.9-pounds, and 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6-inches, the Surface Laptop 3 is on par with its competitors. It's just as thin and light as the MacBook Air (2.8 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6-inches) and Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds). It's slightly lighter than the MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3 pounds).

Simply put, the Surface Laptop 3 is a wise choice if you're looking for a fast and reliable super-portable notebook.