Microsoft Surface Pro 8 deal bundles free Xbox Controller and Game Pass

The new Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is now available for purchase starting from $1,099 at select retailers. One store offers an exclusive Surface Pro 8 deal as an incentive for early adopters.

For a limited time, when you buy the Surface Pro 8 from Best Buy from $1,099 , you'll get a free Xbox Controller (valued at $60). Even better, it's also bundled with a free 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass (valued at $45).

This is the best deal we've seen so far for this just released tablet.

Surface Pro 8 deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (Core i5): $1,099 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 in stock and ready to ship starting from $1,099. The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is our new favorite 2-in-1 tablet PC. We rate it 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous display, powerful performance and excellent webcam. The base model Surface Pro 8 has a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense display, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Best Buy is tossing in a free Xbox controller and a 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Unlimited (valued at $105). You also get a free 3-month subscription to Webroot or Trend Micro Internet security (each valued at $15). View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (Core i7): $1,599 @ Best Buy

If you need a device with more kick, the Surface Pro 8 with 11th Gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD starts from $1,599. The model Surface Pro 8 has a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense display, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo Core i7-1185G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Best Buy is tossing in a free Xbox controller and a 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Unlimited (valued at $105). You also get a free 3-month subscription to Webroot or Trend Micro Internet security (each valued at $15). View Deal

Microsoft's most powerful tablet PC yet, the base model Surface Pro 8 has a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. It also includes 128GB of fast SSD storage and arrives with Windows 11 pre-installed.

Like its predecessor, the Surface Pro 8 had a built-in kickstand and doubles as a laptop with the option of a detachable keyboard (sold separately for $279).

In our Microsoft Surface Pro 8 review, we praise its gorgeous display and strong performance. We're also fond of its dual Thunderbolt 4 ports and excellent webcam. We give the Surface Pro 8 a rating of 4 of 5 stars and our esteemed Editor's Choice award.

During performance tests, the Surface Pro handled everything we threw its way. In one test, we bombarded it with 24 Chrome browser tabs. Two streamed YouTube videos at 1080p and two ran Twitch streams. The Surface Pro 8 didn't even flinch. Our review unit had an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM.

Weighing in at 1.96 pounds and 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches, the Surface Pro 8 is slightly heavier but narrower than the Surface Pro 7 (1.74 pounds, 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches). It's lighter and thinner than the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches).

Connectivity-wise, the Surface Pro 8 affords you two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Surface Connect port and Microsoft’s excellent magnetic charging port. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack on board and a Surface Type Cover port.

If you're in the market for an ultra-portable, convertible tablet PC, the Surface Pro 8 is a solid buy.