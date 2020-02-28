Microsoft Surface Duo ahead of schedule, could ship this summer (report)

The Microsoft Surface Duo could launch as early as this summer -- months before we were expecting it.

The ambitious foldable device that will run Google's Android OS is apparently ahead of schedule, according to a report from Windows Central citing "sources familiar with the matter."

Microsoft would like to launch earlier than anticipated, a move that is practically unheard of in the tech world. It's especially surprising considering production delays caused by the coronavirus that have affected several vendors, including Microsoft.

Based on the report, Microsoft will finalize its software by early April, so the Surface Duo can start shipping in the summer albeit in limited quantities. Availability could be announced at Microsoft's spring hardware event, where we expect the Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2 to be unveiled.

What we know about the Surface Duo

It's no exaggeration to say Microsoft shocked the world when it unveiled the long-awaited Surface Duo last year.

The Surface Duo features a pair of 5.6-inch screens, which fold closed like a book and open to reveal an 8.5-inch panel separated by a hinge. If that wasn't surprising enough, Microsoft also dropped the bombshell that the Surface Duo would run Android 10 (not any form of Windows).

Not much else about the device was revealed, but we've since uncovered some clues about what to expect from the foldable phone. According to Windows Central's report, the Duo will ship with a Snapdragon 855 CPU, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage in the entry-level model.

We also know there will be some sort of peek feature that lets you view notifications at a glance.

We'd be thoroughly impressed if Microsoft can somehow ship the Surface Duo months ahead of schedule. Let's just hope the software it includes is more reliable than Windows 10 has been in recent times.