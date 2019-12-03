The best Microsoft Cyber Monday 2019 deals: Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 and more

Cyber Monday is here and you know what that means. Microsoft's Cyber Monday deals are officially underway, which is excellent for those who are eyeing a new Windows laptop, especially if it's a Surface device. You'll find discounts on almost all Surface devices, but also a ton of Windows 10 laptops available via the Microsoft store, so you're not tied to getting just a Surface.

The Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 have seen some decent discounts so far, cheaper than they've ever been just for Cyber Monday. If you're looking for older Surface devices, then you're in luck, as there are plenty of Microsoft Cyber Monday deals on older hardware. Not sure which Surface you want? Read our Surface comparison guide, which should help you choose the right model.

You'll see other Windows 10 laptops from vendors like HP, Dell and Lenovo on the Microsoft store, so keep an eye out for some of the company's best laptops.

If you're not liking what you see on the Microsoft store, keep an eye on our Cyber Monday deals hub page to check out more hot products from other vendors.

Top 5 Microsoft Cyber Monday deals

Microsoft Surface Cyber Monday deals available now

Surface Go (Intel 4415Y/4GB): was $399 now $299

Microsoft' least expensive Surface device will soon be cheaper than ever. The base model Surface Go will sell for just $299 after a $100 discount. Microsoft also teased a $150 discount on the upgraded configuration. View Deal

Surface Pro 7 (Core i5) w/ keyboard & pen: was $1,429 now $999

Best Buy is taking $430 off the Surface Pro 7 with a Core i5 CPU and 256GB of storage. This epic deal includes the Surface Pen and Type Cover keyboard, accessories we strongly recommend. View Deal

Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover: was $879 now $599

Originally $749, the base model Surface Pro 7 will go for just $599 on Nov. 28. The entry-level model doesn't include the Type Cover keyboard, but it's still a solid deal if you're only using the Surface Pro 7 for basic day-to-day tasks. View Deal

Surface Pro 7 (Core i5) w/ Type Cover: was $1,029 now $799

This could be the best PC deals on Cyber Monday, period. Not only is the new Surface Pro 7 heavily discounted but the deal (starting Nov. 22) even includes the super-comfortable Type Cover keyboard, a $129 value.

View Deal

Surface Pro 7 (Core i5/8GB/256GB) w/ Type Cover: was $1,329 now $999

If you need more storage than what the previous deal offers, Microsoft is taking $330 off the 256GB model of the Surface Pro 7. Again, this epic deal includes the Type Cover keyboard, an accessory we strongly recommend. View Deal

Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover (Core i7/512GB SSD): was $1,899 now $1,699

This high-end Surface Pro 7 is now $1,849 with the Type Cover The entry-level mokeyboard. It comes with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Surface Laptop 3: was $1,299 now $999

Yet another exceptional deal on a new product, Microsoft is selling both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch versions of the Surface Laptop 3 for $300 off this Cyber Monday. The discount applies to all configurations and begins on Nov. 22. View Deal

Surface Book 2 (select models): Up to $500 off

We don't know too many details about this deal but select Surface Book 2 models will be a whopping $500 off starting on Nov. 28. A detachable 2-in-1, the Surface Book 2 is Microsoft's most expensive and most powerful device. View Deal

Microsoft Store Cyber Monday deals: Windows 10 PCs

There are a plethora of Windows 10 PCs on the Microsoft store, many of which will be discounted for Cyber Monday. If you don't want a Surface, these are the best Cyber Monday discounts from third-party laptop makers.

HP 15-dy1731ms (Core i3): was $489 now $299

We haven't tested the HP 15 ourselves, but a $299 laptop with a Core i3 CPU sounds like a great deal. Microsoft will also sell a Core i5 version for $399 and a Core i7 model for $499 if you need more power. View Deal

Acer Nitro 7 (GTX 1650): was $1,099 now $699

This budget gaming laptop is now cheaper than ever. With a GTX 1650 graphics card, the Nitro 7 can play most AAA games at lower settings. It also has a powerful Core i7 CPU. View Deal

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX531GM: was $1,899 now $1,199

Talk about a discount. Microsoft is selling this sleek gaming laptop for a whopping $700 off. This deal gets you a GTX 1060 GPU and a Core i7 CPU. View Deal

Acer Swift 7: was $1,699 now $1,399

In our Acer Swift 7 review, we gave the Swift 7 credit for its inconceivably thin and lightweight design, gorgeous 14-inch display and surprisingly long battery life. This model comes with a Core i7-8500Y CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Samsung Notebook Odyssey and HMD Odyssey+ Bundle: was $2,499 now $1,699

This gaming laptop packed with a Core i7-9750H, an RTX 2060, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD comes bundled with a free Samsung HMD Odyssey+, which is a VR headset that comes with two controllers.View Deal

Microsoft Store Cyber Monday deals: Gaming

Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle (1TB): was $499 now $349

You can get the most powerful console in the world right now for only $349 along with the excellent Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Don't pass this up.View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB Console – Gears 5 Bundle: was $299 now $199

If you don't care about running games natively in 4K, then the Xbox One S is the perfect console for you. At just $199, it also comes with Gears 5 (it's epic).View Deal