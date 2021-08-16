MacBook Pro with M1X tipped to arrive by November — prepare for multiple Apple events

Apple's upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are on the tech giant's long list of rumored product launches due this fall. Instead of cramming every announcement into one big virtual affair, expect multiple Apple events.



The Cupertino-based tech giant is gearing up for a jam-packed series of announcements this fall, with the iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12S) set to arrive this September and the new M1X MacBook Pro models said to launch by November, according to Bloomberg's Power On newsletter. But there are more anticipated products to keep an eye out for.

(Image credit: Apple)

The newsletter, written by industry expert Mark Gurman, notes that Apple will refresh the Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, iPad mini, and launch the hugely anticipated next-generation iPhone 13 and Macbook Pro models. As a result of high demand, the tech giant is set to increase iPhone 13 production by 20%.

Multiple Apple events

Last year, we saw the release of the iPhone 12 and M1 MacBook models over the course of the fall, and Apple is set to bring a similar formula in 2021. While the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the announcement of last year's flagship iPhone lineup to October, the tech giant is set to return to its traditional September iPhone reveal this year.



The iPhone 13 announcement will likely be accompanied by revamped AirPods, along with an updated Apple Watch. The event is tipped to take place sometime around September 21. As for the M1X MacBook Pro models and new iPad mini, we could see separate announcements or an event for both in November. Gurman suggests Apple's next MacBook Pros should arrive during the two-year anniversary (November 13) of the current 2019 MacBook Pro.



Gurman believes the iPhone 13 will have ProMotion, bringing a 120Hz refresh rate to the Pro models, along with an A15 chip and an always-on display. This supports previous reports of the new updates expected, along with a host of new camera features.



The next M1X chip (or M2 chip) was rumored to have already entered mass production earlier this year, with benchmarks leaks showcasing its power; the chip is set to feature 12 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores. However, Bloomberg stated there would be two variants called Jade C-Chip and Jade C-Die with a 10 CPU core design and 16 GPU cores in the former and 32 GPU cores in the latter.



Of course, only time will tell if these rumors come to light. While the upcoming MacBook Pro models are expected to be fitted with the next Apple Silicon chip, there are already murmurings of 2022 MacBook Pro models. Here's why you might want to hold off buying this year's MacBook Pros.