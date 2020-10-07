MacBook Pro 16-inch gets $400 price cut before Prime Day

We expect Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro to be among the best Prime Day MacBook deals next week. However, Amazon is already taking up to $400 off Apple's most powerful laptop.

Currently, you can get the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro w/ Core i7 CPU on sale for $2,099 at Amazon. Normally, this laptop retails for $2,399, so that's a whopping $300 off its regular price. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration.

It packs a 16-inch (3072 x 1920-pixel) Retina display, a 2.6-GHz 9th Gen Intel Core i7 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Rounding out its hardware specs is a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU with 4GB of graphics memory.

It's one of the best MacBook deals we've seen all year.

If you want more horsepower and storage, the 16-inch MacBook Pro w/ Core i9 CPU and 1TB SSD is on sale for $2,399 ($400 off). This is also an all-time-low price for this brawny machine.

The MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops for creative professionals. Musicians, video editors, photographers, and graphics designers will appreciate what this Apple notebook has to offer.

As we detailed in our MacBook Pro 16-inch review, we loved the Magic Keyboard and immersive, slim bezel 16-inch display. We gave the MacBook Pro a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award for its beastly performance.

In terms of design, the 16-inch MacBook Pro retains the familiar solid aluminum build of its predecessors. Its narrow bezel display is just about the only difference between it and the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Weighing 4.3 pounds and measuring 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.6-inches, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is a tad heavier and larger than the 15-inch MacBook Pro (4 pounds, 13.8 x 9.5 x 0.6 inches). It's lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.5 pounds, 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.5~0.7-inches).

If you're looking for a powerful laptop with a big display, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the one you want.