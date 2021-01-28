Wow! MacBook Pro 16-inch now $300 off at Amazon

The 16-inch Macbook Pro is arguably one of the best devices for any creative pro on-the-go — packing plenty of performance and battery longevity into a portable powerhouse that can handily crush even the most intensive tasks like rendering 4K 60 fps video.

But now, with $300 off the list price, it’s even better. Grab a fully-loaded 16-inch Macbook Pro for just $2,099.

16-inch MacBook Pro with Intel Core i7: was $2,399, now $2,099 @ Amazon

If your workload is graphically intensive and you want one of the best prosumer portables out there, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is a seriously good option. This model comes packed with a 2.6GHz 6-core Intel Core i7 CPU, dedicated Radeon 5300M graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD — all with a beasty all-day battery life for productivity wherever you are.View Deal

Let’s address the elephant in the room — yes, the transition to ARM-based MacBook Pros is happening and rumors are swirling about an update to the 16-inch model coming with an M1X chip .

But while many people will see this as a bad time to buy, we see an opportunity, because these leaks correlate nicely with this significant price drop on a model that is more than powerful enough for your pro user needs!

The 2.6-GHz, 6-core Intel Core i7 and 16GB of DDR4 RAM keeps this running at a lightning speed, paired with a fast 512GB SSD for plenty of storage. Plus, a key benefit to this over the M1 MacBook Pro is a dedicated AMD Radeon 5300M GPU for anything graphically intense like gaming or the higher end of creative tools.