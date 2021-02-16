MacBook Air with 512GB SSD gets $150 discount in rare Apple laptop deal

Although the MacBook Air M1 is Apple's latest notebook, the MacBook Air (2020) is still one of the best laptops to buy. Luckily, one retailer is taking dollars off Apple's stylish laptops this week to help lessen the blow to your wallet.

Currently, Best Buy has the 512GB model MacBook Air (2020) on sale for $1,099.99. Usually, this laptop retails for $1,250, so you're saving $150 with this deal. It's the second lowest price we've ever seen for this MacBook and also $25 cheaper than Amazon's current price. This of the best MacBook deals out there right now.

MacBook Air deal

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (512GB): was $1,250 now $1,100 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save $150 on the 512GB model MacBook Air 2020 at Best Buy. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, 1.1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1030NG7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Plus graphics, and 512GB SSD. It also has comfortable backlit Magic Keyboard and Apple Touch ID. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (256GB): was $950 now $850 @ Best Buy

If you're on a smaller budget, Best Buy also offers the base model MacBook Air for $849.99 ($100 off). It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display,1.1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i3 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Iris Plus graphics, and 256GB SSD. View Deal

Apple's early 2020 release MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops to buy.

The notebook in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a 1.1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1030NG7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Plus graphics, and 512GB SSD. It also has a reliable backlit Magic Keyboard and Apple Touch ID.

In our MacBook Air 2020 review, we were impressed by its sleek design, great battery life, and powerful top-firing speakers. We also thoroughly enjoyed clickety-clacking on its comfortable Magic Keyboard. In one test, The CPU held its own against 30 open Google Chrome tabs. We experienced no lag, even when we began resizing a few photos in Adobe Photoshop.

When it came to battery performance, the MacBook Air laptop went the distance of 9 hours and 31 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery test (continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits). That's longer than the 8:42 category average..

At 2.8 pounds and 11.9 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the 2020 MacBook Air has the same dimensions as its predecessor, the MacBook Air (2019). It's also on par with the 2.8-pound, 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.6-inch HP Envy 13 (Wood Edition, 2020) and lighter than the Lenovo Yoga C740 (3 pounds, 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 ~ 0.7 inches).

As for design, the MacBook Air 2020 is just as sleek and stunning as its predecessors. It features an anodized aluminum finish and the iconic Apple logo on its lid. Just about the only difference is that Apple swapped the Butterfly keys out for the Magic Keyboard akin to the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

If battery life, a comfy keyboard, and fast SSD are important to you, the MacBook Air is a solid option.