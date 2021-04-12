MacBook Air M1 with 512GB SSD plummets to $1,149 — lowest price ever!

The latest MacBook Air M1 improves upon its predecessors in terms of performance and battery life. If the price had you on the fence about picking one up for yourself, you might find interest in this deal.

For a limited time, you can get the 512GB model MacBook Air M1 for $1,149 from Amazon. Usually, this laptop retails for $1,249, so that's $100 in savings and its lowest price ever. It's one of the best MacBook deals we've seen for 2021.

Now $100 off, the 512GB model MacBook Air M1 is at its lowest price yet. Besides a new 8-core CPU and a 512GB SSD, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display and 8GB of RAM. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we gave it a 4.5-star rating from and the Editor's Choice award. View Deal

If you're looking for a laptop under $1,000, Amazon continues to offer the base model MacBook Air M1 for $949.99 ($50 off).

Apple's MacBook Air with M1 is one of the best notebook computers to buy. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we were floored by its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. It also blew us away in terms of battery performance —lasting 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. The MacBook Air M1 garnered a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

During testing, the M1 chip scoffed when we loaded 25 tabs on Google Chrome, four of which played YouTube videos while another pair streamed on Twitch. And when we tried the same workload on Safari, which runs natively, everything loaded instantly — photos, graphics and text blinked onto the screen the moment we pressed Return.

At 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches and 2.8 pounds, the MacBook Air M1 is just as thin as its competitors. It's on par with the weight of the Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds), and 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds). As for ports, the MacBook Air has two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack.

We have a feeling this MacBook deal won't last too long, so make haste!