MacBook Air gets $100 price cut ahead of Apple's big event

The Apple MacBook Air is one of the best ultrabooks to buy for everyday tasks. If you're due for new laptop, you'll want to take advantage of this epic MacBook deal.

For a limited time, you can get the latest MacBook Air for $899 at Amazon. This laptop usually retails for $999, so that's $100 off its regular price.

It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this MacBook and one of the best laptop deals we've seen this year.

Apple MacBook Air 2020: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air is now $899 at Amazon, which is its lowest price yet. It features a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a Backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU, a 256GB SSD and Intel Iris Plus graphics.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (512GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

The latest 512GB model MacBook Air is also $100 off at Amazon. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a 10th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

If battery life, a comfy keyboard and fast SSD are a priority to you, the new MacBook Air is the best laptop to buy.

The base model MacBook Air in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU and Intel Iris Plus graphics. If you need more storage, the 512GB SSD model MacBook Air is on sale for $1,199 ($100 off).

As we note in our MacBook Air 2020 review, we found ts sleek design and great battery life impressive. We also liked its comfortable Magic Keyboard and powerful sound.

The MacBook Air review unit we tested packed a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1030NG7 quad-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. In one test, The CPU held its own against 30 open Google Chrome tabs. We experienced no lag, even when we began resizing a few photos in Adobe Photoshop.

At 2.8 pounds and 11.9 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the 2020 MacBook Air has the same dimensions as its predecessor, the MacBook Air (2019). It's also on par with the 2.8-pound, 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.6-inch HP Envy 13 (Wood Edition, 2020) and lighter than the Lenovo Yoga C740 (3 pounds, 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 ~ 0.7 inches).

Sporting an anodized aluminum finish and iconic Apple logo on its lid, the 2020 MacBook Air is as sleek and stunning as its predecessor. This time around, Apple ditched the Butterfly keys for the Magic Keyboard found in the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

When it came to battery performance, the MacBook Air laptop went the distance of 9 hours and 31 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery test (continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits). That's longer than the 8:42 category average and its competitors, like the Dell XPS 13 (7:56) and Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (7:30).

Like all Apple deals, this one won't last too long, so don't hesitate to grab a MacBook for its best price yet.