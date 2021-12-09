M1 MacBook Air deals continue with up to $150 off Apple's beloved ulraportable

Apple's M1 MacBook Air is one of the best laptops to buy — and for good reason. It's travel-friendly, stylish, crazy fast, and lasts all day long.

Amazon continues to offer the M1 MacBook Air for $899 which is $100 off its $999 list price. That's just $50 shy of its Black Friday price and one of the best MacBook deals we've seen this year.

Apple retailers Best Buy and B&H have it for the same price.

Apple M1 MacBook Air (256GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon Apple M1 MacBook Air (256GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

Amazon continues to take $100 off the base model M1 MacBook Air. It's one of the best prices we've seen for this configuration and one of the best MacBook deals you can get right now. Besides Apple's M1 8-core CPU, the laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Air M1 (512GB): was $1,249 now $1,099 @ Amazon Apple MacBook Air M1 (512GB): was $1,249 now $1,099 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $150 off the 512GB model M1 MacBook Air. Like the base model, it features a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple's M1 8-core processor and 8GB of RAM.

If you're holiday gift shopping for a laptop, chances are the MacBook Air on someone's wish list. The base model MacBook Air packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of fast SSD storage.

In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we were floored by its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. It also blew us away in terms of battery performance —lasting 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. The MacBook Air M1 garnered a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

During testing, the M1 chip scoffed when we loaded 25 tabs on Google Chrome, four of which played YouTube videos while another pair streamed on Twitch. And when we tried the same workload on Safari, which runs natively, everything loaded instantly — photos, graphics and text blinked onto the screen the moment we pressed Return.

At 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches and 2.8 pounds, the M1 MacBook Air is right up there with its 13-inch competitors. It's on par with the Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds), and 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds). For your connectivity needs, the MacBook Air affords you two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack.

MacBook deals are only as good as stock permits, so don't hesitate too long.