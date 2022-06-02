PlayStation State of Play June: Live updates

PlayStation is hosting a State of Play event today with nearly 30 minutes of PS5 & PS4 announcements. It's starting at 3pm PST / 6pm EST / 11pm BST, and there are already plenty of rumors around what we might see at the show.

Some are theorizing that Final Fantasy XVI will finally gets its long-awaited trailer along with a release date, especially since it's been confirmed that a new trailer is already complete.

Tune in on YouTube or Twitch at 3pm PST / 6pm EST / 11pm BST to catch the show. If you can't make it, be sure to keep up to date with this article and get live updates on everything that's happening.