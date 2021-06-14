Capcom E3 2021 live blog: All the latest news

Capcom's official presentation at E3 2021 will include a showcase on some of its biggest games with news on Resident Evil Village, Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Stories 2 and the Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.

The company didn't offer any further details in its brief tweet about the event, but perhaps they have a bit more to reveal for us when the event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time. If you want to watch along with us, we'll be covering the event live right here.

How to watch Capcom at E3 2021

You can tune in live with us and watch the Capcom showcase starting at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Pacific) on Twitch, Facebook, Twitter or via YouTube below.