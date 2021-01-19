Epic deal! Grab an LG Ultrawide 34-inch QHD curved monitor for $300 off

You love your shiny new laptop, but at a time when most of us are working from home, a lot of us are discovered that our laptops are not suitable substitutes for a desk setup. And as we build our home office setups, we'll need a good monitor. For those searching for a great second display for cheap, this deal on LG’s incredible 34-inch Ultrawide curved display is for you.

Right now over at Newegg, you can grab an LG Ultrawide 34BK95C-W for just $599.99, which makes for a massive $300 saving!

LG Ultrawide 34BK95C-W: was $899.99, now $599.99 @ Newegg

LG’s 34-inch QHD ultrawide nano IPS panel is a real stunner — packing a 3440 x 1440 resolution, a 75Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync, HDR, a DCI-P3 98% color gamut and all the I/O you need to slot this into your home setup with ease. A spec list like that at this price point is unheard of.View Deal

The monitor is a window into your work that you will be using a helluva lot now you’re working/playing from home, so it makes sense to invest in something good. The LG 34BK95C-W is that “something good.”

It is a glorious 34-inch nano-IPS panel at a 21:9 aspect ratio, for a far wider screen space for multi-tasking apps and a vast panorama when gaming. Keeping things sharp is a QHD resolution of 3440 x 1440, with a 75Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals.

Doing any creative work? The DCI-P3 98% color gamut promises a vivid, color-accurate display. Meanwhile, the DisplayHDR 400 standard ensures great luminosity whatever the scene.

Plus, this is VESA-mount compatible and comes packed with all the I/O you need (HDMI, DP, USB-C and a few USB-A ports), to be more than capable of fitting into any home office. Don’t miss it!

Looking for an even wider, more immersive screen? You may want to take a look at our best curved monitors list.