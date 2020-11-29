Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 now $179 — Get this Cyber Monday deal now

Cyber Monday is a good time to buy a cheapo laptop for your kids or just everyday tasks like checking your email or browsing the web. We've been keeping tabs on the least expensive laptops available, and Best Buy just added a good one to the list.

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 now costs $179 after a $100 discount at Best Buy. Look, these specs won't blow you away, but this laptop should do just fine for basic tasks, and its flexible 2-in-1 design is great for viewing content or using touch controls in tablet mode.

This discount on the Chromebook Flex 3 is one of the many Cyber Monday laptop deals we're tracking this weekend and into the days following.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 Cyber Monday deal

This $100 discount drops the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 down to $179. The 2-in-1 Chromebook has a MediaTek MT8173C, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. It has an 11-inch display.View Deal

If you just need a cheap laptop for basic web browsing, checking emails or watching YouTube videos, this Lenovo Chromebook should get the job done. What makes it stand out against other cheap laptops is the 2-in-1 design, which lets you position the notebook in tent mode for viewing content or tablet mode for drawing or navigating via touch.

The specs are pretty unspectacular but you're getting a lot of laptop for the money. The Flex 3 has a 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768-pixel display, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. Under the hood is a MediaTek MT8173C processor.

You might fear that this laptop will be sluggish out of the box, but remember, Chrome OS is lightweight compared to Windows 10 and macOS. The largely web-based OS relies heavily on the Chrome browser and Android apps.

