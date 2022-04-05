iPhone 14 Pro Max leaked renders show off promising design shake up

Apple fans have been yearning for a notch-less iPhone ever since it was introduced, and the Cupertino tech giant may finally answer with the iPhone 14 — especially if this new leak is anything to go by.



Leaked renders have shown off the design and measurements of the rumored iPhone 14 Pro Max, showcasing a pill-shaped cutout and a hole-punch camera instead of the usual notch seen in previous iPhone models such as the latest iPhone 13 Pro Max.

As "obtained" by leaker ShrimpApplePro (via sister site TechRadar), the computer-aided design (CAD) file shows a similar design to what many other rumors and oft-reliable analysts describe. This includes Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants, who showed off what he refers to as a "hole + pill" design for the front-facing camera earlier this year. If reliable, this leak further backs up recent rumors.

Here are the images of the cad file and full measurements of iPhone 14 Pro Max that I obtained. I will share more details about it in the coming newsletter. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/CTLLVOtgb7April 4, 2022 See more

This isn't the first we've heard of Apple trying to break new ground with the iPhone 14's design. One of the more notable rumors comes from the oft-reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who indicates in a research note (reported on by MacRumors) that Apple may eliminate the notch with the iPhone 14.



We're happy to hear that Apple may finally ditch the notch, despite the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini arriving with even smaller notches (20% reduction) than previous models. With space between the top display bezel, the cutouts allow for more screen real estate. Whether Apple fans can expect a hole-punch design with a pill-shaped notch? Only time will tell.



Kuo also suggested Apple is planning to introduce under-display tech along with a new periscope telephoto lens on 2023 iPhone models, eliminating the need for a notch. If this is the case, the iPhone 15 will be Apple's next-gen smartphone to receive a big design overhaul.



As previously reported, we also know the iPhone 14 Pro models are tipped to feature an even bigger camera bump than the iPhone 13 Pro models. This is apparently due to the upgraded primary camera, which will adopt a 48MP wide-angle camera, instead of the usual 12MP sensors Apple offers. There's plenty to look forward to with the iPhone 14, especially as it may introduce a new iPhone 14 Max model. Stay tuned for further updates.