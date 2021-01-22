iPhone 12 models get MagSafe battery pack — and you can order one now

Whether or not you're a fan of iPhone 12's MagSafe feature and all the accessories that come with it, there's always a need for better battery life, especially if you have 5G turned on. Well, thanks to tech company Charge Fast, there is now a MagSafe power pack.



Creators of the first wireless MagSafe power bank, Fast Charge's MagSafe Power Pack Air is available for pre-order today and comes in at a pricey $64.99, which is apparently discounted from $100.

It boasts an output of 15 Watts wireless and 20 Watts when plugged in with a 5000mAh battery, which is featured to be up to 3 times faster than Apple's MagSafe charger. It also comes in two colours: black and white, and slaps onto the back of any iPhone 12, including the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.





The Power Pack Air can also stick to iPhone 12 models with phone cases that are less than 6mm thin. The pack indeed looks small, stylish and neat, and while we're not sure of its dimensions, it doesn't look like it will bulk up the iPhone 12.



Charge Fast will start shipping out the battery pack sometime from January 25, 2021. Apple's MagSafe feature probably won't just be a one-time thing for its iPhone 12 lineup, so the power pack may be a good investment for Apple's upcoming 2021 iPhones.

