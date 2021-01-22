iPhone 13 rumored to have a smaller notch and larger image sensor

According to a recent report, the upcoming Apple iPhone 13 will come with a redesigned Face ID system that will allow Apple to shrink the notch at the top of the screen.

This rumor comes via Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes who gathers information from supply chain sources. It has been rumored that the next iteration of the iPhone would have a thinner, shallower notch.

The report also states "The next-generation iPhones' Face ID system will see some design changes with the size of the notch at the top of the screen to shrink and their ultrawide angle lens upgraded from 5P to 6P." The new design integrates Rx, Tx, and flood illuminator into the same camera module, similar to that of a LiDAR scanner in the back camera module, to enable smaller notch sizes."

This recent rumor claims that the new Face ID camera module will be made by Foxconn and Korea-based LG Innotek, while the front-facing camera will be supplied by O-Film.

There have been several iPhone 13 camera rumors dropping today and our team will keep you informed as more information becomes available.