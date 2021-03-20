Intel demos 8-core Tiger Lake CPUs at 5Ghz in an open declaration of war to AMD

Intel of late has chosen to "Cry havoc and let slip the dogs of war" toward its rivals Apple and AMD. With Apple, it is a new slate of commercials aimed at proving Intel-powered PCs are superior to anything Apple puts out.

Now Intel demoed an upcoming Tiger Lake eight-core CPU running a game at 5Ghz across multiple cores. This took place at the GDC Showcase virtual conference during a presentation by Roger Chandler, the VO and general manager of Client XPU Products and Solutions at Intel.

The demo made it abundantly clear that the new 10 nanometer Tiger Lake-H Core i9 processor was running at 5Ghz on multiple core. This will more than likely be the new flagship Core i9-11980HK processor.

The game being demoed was Total War with its CPU-taxing combustible action; the Tiger Lake eight-core was seen to be working without issues of any kind. It's assumed the Tiger Lake was running using its own integrated Intel GPU, however, we don't know about the other system specs.

The demonstration showed that the Tiger Lake-H delivers 20 PCIe Gen4 lanes to support the newest SSDs and discrete GPUs for better overall performance. Intel's goal was to show a mobile chip with a desktop-level performance, which Chandler confirmed would be made available in Q2 of 2021.

It has been rumored that the new Intel CPU would debut at the upcoming Computex this upcoming June. Recent rumors indicate the 11980HK CPU will come with a TDP of 45W but also offer a 65W mode which could be how multiple cores reach 5Ghz boost speeds. How to keep it cooled is another issue altogether, as thermals will probably have to be engineered specifically to handle such a boost in performance.

The Core i9-11900H will more than likely back up the flagship Core i9-11980HK and Core i7-1180H CPUs but at a slower clock speed. Intel Tiger Lake chips maxed out at quad-core variants in the past, but those times have passed.