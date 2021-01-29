HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro gaming headset now $20 off in epic Best Buy deal

HyperX makes some of the best gaming-centric headphones out there, and the Cloud Alpha Pros are no different. That’s why as soon as we saw this special offer, we had to share it.

Right now at Best Buy, you can grab the HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro headset for just $79.99 — marking a $20 discount on the list price. Great news for those on the lookout to finish their gaming setup with a new pair of headphones!

HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro gaming headset deal

HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro: was $99.99 now $79.99 @ Best Buy

Built to provide incredible audio, courtesy of the 50mm dual-chamber driver system, and remain comfortable for those longer sessions, thanks to the memory foam cups. At the list price, this is already a pretty spectacular pro gaming headset, but now with a bigger bang for your buck at $20 off.View Deal

When it comes to a good quality gaming headset at a low price, you need to strike the right balance between value for money, stellar audio quality, and a good microphone. HyperX nails this with the Cloud Alpha Pro.

Custom dual-chamber drivers in each ear provide a frequency response range of 13Hz to 27KHz, which with HyperX’s tuning provide an incredibly deep and clear soundstage —that is important when listening out for the quieter elements in the gameplay.

And the detachable noise-cancellation microphone means you come in loud and clear over any background sounds without any unnecessary distortion.

Plus, they are built with multi-platform compatibility in mind (including the PS5 and Xbox Series X ), so you’ve got the peace of mind in knowing these will produce incredible sound quality whatever you plug them into.

That means if you’re looking to seriously upgrade your gaming audio or maybe you need a good headset, to not wake anyone up during those late-night sessions (we won’t judge), then the HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro is a great option made better with this $20 price cut.