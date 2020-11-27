Hurry! PlayStation Plus 1-Year Membership is 50% off in Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals start coming and they don't stop coming, and this one should be rather exciting for gamers looking to extend their PlayStation Plus subscription (or start one for the first time).

You can get your hands on 1-Year PlayStation Plus Membership for $29.99 at CDKeys.

PlayStation Plus 1-Year Membership deal

1-Year PlayStation Plus Membership: was $59.99 now $29.99 @ CDKeys

PlayStation Plus is a great service to be a part of, as Sony guarantees two to three new games every month along with a collection of classics on PlayStation 4, although they're only available to PlayStation 5 users. Being a part of this service is also the only way you can play online through most games on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.View Deal

1-Year of PlayStation Plus is a great thing to have, especially if you plan to make the PS5 (or PS4) your mainstay console. Even then, it's still nice to get the two or three free games every month.

The PlayStation Plus games for November on PS4 and PS5 are Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition. Bugsnax is also available, but only to PS5 players. Next month's games are available on both consoles, and include Worms Rumble, Rocket Arena and Just Cause 4.

If you're a PlayStation 5 user, you also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, a service that bundles in tons of games for PlayStation Plus members. Some of these games include God of War, Bloodborne, Final Fantasy XV, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, The Last of Us Remastered, Persona 5 and many more.

PlayStation Plus is also useful if you're looking to play online games on PS4 and PS5, as a vast majority of multiplayer titles require PS+ membership for online play.

