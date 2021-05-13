HP Reverb G2 Omnicept: HP’s $1,249 VR headset is now available in the U.S.

HP announced that the HP Reverb G2 Omnicept VR headset is now available for purchase in the US (via Upload). HP launched the Reverb G2 last November 2020. As the end of 2020 approached, it announced an enhanced version of the G2 geared towards professional users and those in the research fields.

The Reverb G2 Omnicept arrives with additional sensors to track pupil size, eye movement, heart rate and facial expressions. HP stated that the new sensors would improve VR training by measuring how users respond to certain types of stimuli. HP has also added support for spatial audio in HP's Omnicept SDK. The Omnicept uses a head-related transfer function to create a more immersive audio experience in VR.

The enhanced Reverb G2 Omnicept is double the price of the first iteration, coming in at $1249, and obviously not directed at consumers but meant for businesses to use the additional sensor array for increased immersion to gather useful data.

The unit is now available for pre-order with a shipping date of May 19th, which is right around the corner. Users will have free access to the Omnicept SDK, which supports Unity and Unreal. HP is seeking a 2% revenue share from any profits made from products that use the SDK. HP also offers a $1,499 Enterprise tier which comes with a perpetual license and service pack, with some additional expenses for run-time licensing.