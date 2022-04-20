HP 27 inch monitor hits record low price of $169 at Best Buy

The HP M27F FHD monitor is one of the best 27-inch monitors out there. And for a limited time, you can snag yourself one for an incredibly low price.

Best Buy currently offers the HP M27F 27-inch Monitor for just $169. That's $100 off its normal price of $269 and the lowest price we've ever seen for this monitor. In fact, it's one of the best monitor deals we've seen in a while.

By comparison, it's $30 cheaper than Amazon's current price.

HP M27F 27-inch Monitor: was $269 now $169 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on this 27-inch HP monitor at Best Buy. The HP M27F features an FHD IPS panel, 178 degree ultra-wide viewing angles, and 99% sRGB color gamut for color accuracy. AMD FreeSync technology eliminates distortion for smooth streaming and gameplay.

Beyond laptops, HP manufacturers much of the industry's best monitors. The HP M27F features a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution, 70Hz refresh rate, and 5ms response time. Suitable for productivity and light gaming, the HP M27F boasts AMD FreeSync to eliminate display stutter and input lag for responsive gameplay.

Although we didn't test this monitor, HP M27F reviews average 4.8 out of 5-stars at Best Buys. Satisfied owners like its excellent color reproduction, enhanced viewing angles and thin-bezel design. Others like that it's easy to set up and just as easy on the eyes thanks to built-in Eye Ease technology.

For your digital connectivity needs, the HP M27F affords you two HDMI ports and a VGA port. This makes it easy to connect to a laptop, gaming console or secondary monitor.

Plug and play ready for PC, Mac, and Chrome systems, the HP M27F includes a free 6-month subscription to Webroot Internet Security with Antivirus Protection (valued at $30) and 3 months of free YouTube Premium (valued at $36).

If you're on the hunt for a new monitor for your laptop or dual-monitor WFH setup, you can go wrong with the HP M27F.

There's not telling how long this deal will last, so we recommend you act now to lock in this amazing deal.