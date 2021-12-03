How to set up fall detection on Apple Watch

Taking a nasty fall can happen to any of us, and if there's no one around to help, you could be in a dangerous situation. Fortunately, the Apple Watch has a useful fall detection feature to get you out of a potentially dangerous predicament.



The Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 and above can detect a hard fall and automatically contact emergency services or send a message to those you rely on, but you'll first need to enable the feature. Here's how to turn on fall detection to connect to your emergency contacts and services on your Apple Watch.

How to manage fall detection on your Apple Watch

The good news is Apple Watch users that are ages 55 and older and have indicated their birth date on the Health app on iPhone will have fall detection automatically turned on. For those between the ages of 18 to 55, however, will need to enable the feature manually. Thankfully, it's easy to set up.



You can check out how to turn on fall detection below:

(Image credit: Future)

On your Apple Watch, press on the digital crown and open the Settings app.

Scroll down to "SOS" and tap on it.

Tap on "Fall Detection," then toggle the switch to enable the feature.

You can also set up the fall detection feature on your iPhone.

(Image credit: Future)

On your iPhone, open the Apple Watch app.

In the "My Watch" menu, tap on "Emergency SOS."

Turn on "Fall Detection."

There you have it. You can also adjust when your Apple Watch's fall detection feature is active, choosing between “Only on during workouts” or "Always on."



It's a handy feature you may as well have on, as it could get you out of a bind. There are plenty of neat features the Apple Watch offers, including using hand gestures on your Apple Watch.