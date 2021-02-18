Google Maps tips: How to pay for parking or transit fares

Google just announced the ability to pay for street parking (where available) and transit, which is now available via the Google Maps app. The popular navigation app will work with two mobile parking payment services, Passport, and ParkMobile, which has been integrated into the app. Users will now have the ability to find, pay for, and replenish parking meters or parking lot fees through Google Maps.

The pay for parking feature will be available starting today. It will go live in U.S cities (including Boston, Cincinnati, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Washington D.C, and more) and become available on iOS shortly.

Google also announced the ability to search for public transportation directions and the ability to purchase tickets or pay fares via the Google maps app.

Here's how it all works:

For parking, Simply tap on the “Pay for Parking” button that appears as you near your destination. Then enter your meter number, the amount of time you want to park for and tap “Pay.” Need to add more time to your meter? Easily extend your parking session with just a few taps."

For Transit, "When you get transit directions, you’ll see the option to pay with your phone with the credit or debit cards already linked to your Google Pay account. In places like the San Francisco Bay Area, you’ll also be able to buy a digital Clipper card directly from Google Maps. Once you’ve purchased your fare, all you need to do is tap your phone on the reader or show your digital ticket to breeze on board."

In New York City, we've been paying for subway fares via Google Pay for the past year at participating stations. The NYC MTA has pretty much updated most stations, so it's widely available and super easy to use. Google is next-leveling travel and making it easier to know where you're going and make getting there less stressful.