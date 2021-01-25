Google Maps and Search to show COVID-19 vaccination locations

Google announced it will be provide $150 million in support of the fight against COVID-19, from promoting vaccine education and offering local information on vaccinations via Google Maps and Search.



As efforts to provide vaccinations to everyone become more demanding around the world, Google's efforts to provide relevant information on vaccinations includes "when and where to get the vaccine."

Google Maps and Search

(Image credit: Google)

Over the next few weeks, Google Maps and Search will show COVID-19 vaccination locations, starting with Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, the blog post from CEO Sundar Pichai shows. More states and countries will have the same services over the coming months.



Google Maps and Search won't just provide location details, as other features will include whether an appointment or referral is needed, if access is limited to specific groups or if it has a drive-through. Google is working with VaccineFinder.org, government agencies and retail pharmacies to gather information.



Google will also be using its own select buildings and open spaces in the U.S as vaccine centers. The first sites to provide vaccine services to those eligible include Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area in California; Kirkland, Washington; and New York City. More states will Google facilities will open eventually.



"Getting vaccines to billions of people won’t be easy, but it’s one of the most important problems we’ll solve in our lifetimes. Google will continue to support in whatever way we can," said Sundar Pichai.



