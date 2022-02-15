How to get the Galaxy Buds 2 for an all-time low price of $69

How to save up to $80 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earbuds
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 are among the best wireless earbuds money can buy. And now, you can snag our favorite buds for the cheap directly from Samsung. 

Samsung currently offers its Galaxy Buds 2 for $109 which is $40 off their $149 list price. However, you can stack your savings with up to an extra $40 when you trade-in your old headphones. That would drop the Galaxy Buds 2 to a record low price of just $69 ($80 off).

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $69 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Save up to $80 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 with trade-in. If you various color options, power and comfort are important to you, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a solid choice. 

In terms of headphones deals, Samsung's trade-in program will help you save big. Trading in the Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Pro nets you an extra $40 discount, whereas the Galaxy Buds Plus knocks $30 off. 

Don't have a pair of Galaxy Buds to swap? You'll still get at least an extra $20 off when you trade-in any other brand of wireless or wired headphones. On top of the already discounted price, you'd be getting the Galaxy Buds 2 down to $89 ($60 off) which is also a great deal. 

Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, IPX2 water resistance, and touch controls. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review, we loved their extremely comfortable design, powerful ANC with ambient mode, and great sound. We were also impressed by the buds' loud and clear call quality. 

We gave the Galaxy Buds 2 a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award co-sign. During real-world testing with ANC enabled, the Galaxy Buds 2 lasted 4 hours and 52 minutes. That beats the AirPods Pro battery life hours and is on par with Galaxy Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-series. 

If you're looking for AirPods Pro or Pixel Buds Series-A alternatives, the Galaxy Buds 2 are a wise choice. 

Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  