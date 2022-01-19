Grab this RTX 3080 gaming laptop for its lowest ever price: Daily Deals

Today, not only can you get £778 off the Lenovo Legion 7 with RTX 3080, but you can take advantage of some international purchases and pick up the Sony WF-1000 XM4s and Realme GT Master Edition for cheaper than you'd ever be able to buy them in the UK!

Alongside these, today's best deals include a big saving on SanDisk's Extreme Portable SSD, nearly £200 off Bose's 700 headphones and more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Lenovo Legion 7: was £2,549 now £1,771 @ Lenovo with code QUID22

Packed to the gills with power, courtesy of the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 SSD, the Legion 7i is a beast! Plus, for immersive portable gaming, that 15.6-inch 1080p display up top has a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was £250 now £160 @ Amazon ES

Now nearly £100 off, the Editor's Choice Sony WF-1000XM4 are at an incredible price. In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we rate them 5 out of 5 stars for their excellent music and call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit, powerful active noise-cancellation and tons of useful features. To get this offer, use Spanish Amazon and you'll see the final price on the confirmation screen.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £56.85 @ Shopto

Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for £13 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

Bose noise cancelling headphones 700: was £349.95 now £167 @ Amazon

Bose 700 headphones offer stellar audio quality, amazing noise-cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also support Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. They're currently £120.95 off, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for these wireless headphones.

Realme GT Master Edition: was £329 now £222 @ Amazon Italy

The Realme GT is a great mid-range smartphone, made even better by this dirt cheap price. All you need to do is buy it from Amazon's Italy site and you can secure it for so much cheaper than anywhere in the UK!

Mario Golf Super Rush: was £39 now £36 @ Currys

Mario's golfing expedition is a real return to form for this classic that made it big on the N64. You'll have a lot of fun with this, especially at this nice, affordable price.

SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable SSD: was £109 now £74 @ SanDisk

The SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable SSD is built for everyday use. It's water and dust resistant, which makes it perfect for on-the-go use. It delivers high transfer speeds of up to 550MB/s.

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.