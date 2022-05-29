Grab Beats Studio Buds for their lowest ever price in Memorial Day sale

Memorial Day 2022 weekend sales are in full swing, and we're already seeing plenty of bargain offers at Best Buy, including the Beats Studio Buds (opens in new tab) falling to their lowest price ever.



Right now, you can grab the Beats Studio Buds for just $129 (opens in new tab) from Best Buy. These noise cancelling earbuds are among the best AirPods Pro alternatives around, and now they're even better thanks to the $20 price drop. If you're in need of a reliable set of wireless earbuds, don't miss this chance!

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $129 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now $20 off, the Beats Studio Buds are at their lowest price yet. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ships with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

Beats Studio Buds support Siri and Google Assistant, which means you can summon your voice assistant of choice with a simple “Hey Siri” or “Hey Google.”

In our Beats Studio Buds review, we liked their wide, well-balanced sound and striking design. We also thought their active noise cancelling functionality was fairly decent. We gave the Beats Studio Buds an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

During real-world testing, we found the Studio Buds' clarity and dynamic range these buds demonstrated was impressive. Studio Buds feature spatial audio so you can listen to select tracks in 360-degree immersive sound.

Design-wise, the Studio Buds are attractive and stylish — as Beats' audio wearables are renowned for. With a weight of 0.17 ounces, they are lighter, smaller, and have more of a low profile than the Powerbeats Pro. On-ear controls let you manage music playback, calls, listening modes, and your voice assistant.

Studio Buds work with Apple and Android devices and offer a free Beats app available as a free download in the App Store (opens in new tab) and Google Play.

If you want a set of truly wireless earbuds primarily for listening to music, the Beats Studio Buds are worth considering.