God of War PS5 reportedly delayed — could be pushed back to 2022

Sony’s PS5 is finally starting to see more exclusive titles, such as Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, come to the next-gen platform. While gamers were expecting more big hitters in 2021, Kratos and Atreus may not make it this year.



According to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, Santa Monica Studio’s God of War Ragnarök has reportedly been delayed, with the PS5 game potentially being pushed back to 2022.

Spotted by Game Rant, Schreier stated in a tweet that he believes God of War PS5 had been delayed months ago internally, and we can expect an announcement from the company (or from Sony directly) soon. Schreier is known to be a trusted insider in the video games industry, so we wouldn’t be surprised to hear an official statement down the line.



Initially, the sequel to the PS4’s highly-acclaimed God of War (2018) was set to launch sometime in 2021. This was expected to be toward the holiday season, seeing as we had not heard anything about the exclusive PS5 title since the announcement in 2020. Now, a 2022 release date is looking more likely.

Delayed PS5 games