God of War 5 could feature at PS5 event this week: What we know

Santa Monica Studio Gameplay Director Jeet Shroff confirmed in a Tweet that the studio will be present at the PS5's Future of Gaming showcase.

Shroff teased that the studio will be showing "what the future has in store" at this week's PS5 games event.

Will God of War 5 get revealed?

Come join us as we get into the details about what the future has in store! #gamedev #playstation https://t.co/GPBp4dxkxPJune 9, 2020

Of course, the most obvious conclusion is that God of War 5 might get a little teaser, which wouldn't come as a surprise considering God of War (2018) was a huge success and left room open for a sequel.

God of War creative director Cory Barlog teased a few months ago that the next God of War game could possibly include scenes that focus on Kratos and Faye meeting, as Faye plays a major part in why the proceeding game happens in the first place.

"Faye was the one I identified with the most," Barlog said. "You get to understand that she has way more power than all of them and is actually the controller of so much in this universe. That way when we build this up to when you actually get to see this, and I hope… I don’t know how we’re going tell this or when we’re going to tell this, but I really want to tell the story of Kratos and Faye meeting."

The PS5 Future of Gaming showcase will take place on Thursday, June 11 at 1pm PDT / 4pm EST / 9pm BST, so we'll see what kind of tricks Santa Monica Studio has up its sleeve.