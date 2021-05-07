Get $100 off the M1 MacBook Air in huge Ultrabook deal

A lot of the best MacBook deals out there at the moment are deep discounts on previous Intel models. These are not bad, but what you really want is a price cut on Apple's latest M1 Ultrabooks.
Luckily for you, Best Buy has delivered with $100 off the amazing M1 MacBook Air, with prices starting at just $899.
M1 MacBook Air deals
M1 MacBook Air (256GB): was $999.99 now $899.99 @ Best Buy
The M1 chip is a screamer of an SoC that blazes through tasks and guarantees a generously long battery life that will last you all day. All of this is crammed into the unashamedly premium aluminum and slim chassis.
M1 MacBook Air (512GB): was $1,249.99 now $1,149.99 @ Best Buy
Need a little more space for bigger files? This is the one for you. All that same power, amazing 2560 x 1600 IPS Retina display and awesome typing/trackpad experience of the MacBook Air with 512GB storage.
As you can see in our MacBook Air with M1 review, we were blown away by its breathtaking performance, slim unibody design, and impeccable battery life.
In our own battery testing, it reached a seriously impressive 14 hours and 41 minutes. The MacBook Air with M1 chip more than deserved our high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award.
For your connectivity needs, the MacBook Air is outfitted with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack. We recommend a USB-Type C hub if you need more ports.
So, there you have it! One of the best Ultrabooks available for a great price. Don’t miss it!