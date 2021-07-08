Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook gets $320 discount at Walmart

Gateway's Ultra Slim Notebook delivers solid performance for a price that won't break the bank. And for a limited time, Walmart is slashing hundreds off this ultraportable laptop.

Currently, Walmart has the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook for $429. Usually, this laptop sells for $749, so that's $320 in savings. It's one of the best laptop deals going on right now.

Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook deal

Gateway 15.6" Ultra Slim Notebook: was $749 now $429 @ Walmart

Walmart is currently slashing $320 off the Gateway Creator Series Ultra Slim Notebook. If you're looking for a laptop that gives you more bang for your buck, this is it. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 1.0-GHz Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. View Deal

Gateway's Ultra Slim Notebook is one of the best budget laptops you can get. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 1.0-GHz Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

As detailed in our Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook review, we like this PC for its solid performance, colorful design and decent speakers. In one test, we launched 40 Google Chrome tabs and five 1080p YouTube videos simultaneously. There were no signs of slowdown in the laptop's task-handling.

In our lab's Geekbench 4.3 overall performance test, the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook scored 15,785. It beat the category average for mainstream laptops ( 15,108) and its competitors. It wiped the floor with the Acer Aspire 5 (12,109) which houses the same Core i5-1035G1 CPU.

For a slender laptop, the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook supplies you with an array of ports. You get with two USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port and a headphone jack. There's also a microSD card reader and security lock slot built-in.

With a weight of 4.1 pounds, and measuring 14.8 x 9.6 x 0.8 inches, the Gateway Ultra Slim is more portable its competitors. It's lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.5-pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches) and HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches).

If you're short on cash, the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is a budget-friendly choice.