Game on! Get up to $20 off top Nintendo Switch games

Did you get a Nintendo Switch for Christmas? That’s a stroke of good luck! Now it’s time to find some good games to play, which can get a little expensive.

But not this time! Over at Best Buy, you can save up to $20 across some of their best games including Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Super Mario Odyssey: was $59.99 now $39.99 @ Best Buy

After the ingenious take on the Mario formula in Sunshine and Galaxy, Nintendo went back to its 64 routes in a series of huge, incredibly dense levels, dripping with detail and a variety of addictive challenges — showing why they are one of the best platformer devs.View Deal

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59.99, now $39.99 @ Best Buy

Arguably the best Zelda game since Ocarina of Time, this continues to astound Switch gamers with its gripping single-player story and wide open free-roaming putting you in complete control. Simply put, if you own a Switch, you have to play this.View Deal

Super Mario Party: was $59.99, now $39.99 @ Best Buy

Maybe you’re looking for a good multiplayer experience for other people in your household to pick up a Joy-Con? That’s where Super Mario Party comes in — providing plenty of party gaming action.View Deal

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: was $59.99, now $44.99 @ Best Buy

And what if you’re more of a Mario traditionalist, looking to jump into the 2D world? New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe brings their side-scrolling platforming perfection onto the Switch.View Deal

When it comes to essential games, you’d be far pushed to get a better core four than these (except for Mario Kart of course). So, if you’re looking to build your library, jump on these deals now!

Need to buy a Switch? Don't worry, we can help you with our best Nintendo Switch deals hub.