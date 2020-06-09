Galaxy Buds X are real — Samsung app spills the beans

Samsung's oddly shaped follow up to the Galaxy Buds Plus, which earned an Editor's Choice from us, has been accidentally confirmed by the company in a recent update to its own Galaxy Wearable app.

An image icon clearly depicting the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds X (or Galaxy BudsX) was uncovered by the folks at XDA Developers within the assets for the Galaxy Wearable app (via Tom's Guide).

Unfortunately, there were no additional details regarding the forthcoming wireless earbuds to be gleaned from the app, but there are already quite a few rumors regarding its features and price. If they're accurate, then Samsung is clearly attempting to dethrone Apple's AirPods.

(Image credit: XDA Developers)

Back in April, a report pointed to a roughly $150 cost for the Galaxy Buds X and also indicated that active noise cancellation would be included, which is notable given that affordable price.

A bevy of fitness features has also been suggested to be included in the Galaxy Buds X. Given the shape and fit, it would make sense as the earbuds should be firmly locked in place compared with most wireless earbuds.

The appearance in the app already suggests that Samsung may be planning to launch these new earbuds sooner than we had anticipated. The most likely timing would be alongside the Galaxy Note, Galaxy Fold 2, and the Galaxy Watch 3 at the company's traditional August event.

Given the performance of the Galaxy Buds Plus, along with the unique design and rumored price point and features of the Galaxy Buds X, we're definitely excited to get our hands on these earbuds when Samsung finally releases them later this year.