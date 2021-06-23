Forget AirTags! Don't miss out on 30% off Tile trackers in Prime Day deals

With Amazon Prime Day coming to a close, we're seeing some great deals on Bluetooth trackers. Notably, you can currently get 30% off the wildly popular Tile Trackers, both individually and in bundles.

We're all familiar with that frantic dance you do when you're about to leave but you can't find your wallet, keys, or phone. If this tends to be a frequent occurrence for you, it might be a good idea to invest in one of these Tile Tracker deals.

Tile Prime Day deals

Tile Mate 2020 2-pack: was $48 now $34 @ Amazon

Save almost $15 on the Tile Mate - the original absent-minded individual's best friend. Directly attach these Bluetooth trackers to anything from your keys, wallet, or bags. With a 200ft range, losing your essentials is a thing of the past.View Deal

Tile Mate + Slim 2020 4-pack: was $75 now $53 @ Amazon

Save nearly $23 on the Tile Mate and Tile Slim. You get two of each in this handy bundle! Hook the Tile Mate on your keys or bags, and slide the tile slim into wallets or portfolios. With a 200ft range, losing your essentials is a thing of the past.View Deal

Tile Pro 2020 1-Pack: was $35 now $25 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the Tile Pro, a high-performance tracker for everyday life. Directly attach these Bluetooth trackers to anything from your keys, wallet, or bags. With a 400ft range, losing your essentials is a thing of the past.

Tile Performance Pack 2020 2-pack: was $60 now $42 @ Amazon

Save $18 on the Tile Pro, a high-performance tracker for everyday life. Hook the Tile Pro on your keys or bags for a 400ft range, and slide the tile slim into wallets or portfolios for a 200ft range. Losing your essentials is a thing of the pastView Deal

Tile Pro Essentials 2020 4-pack: was $100 now $70 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the Tile Pro Essentials 4-pack. This includes two Tile Pros with a 400ft range that you can attach to keys and bags, a Tile Slim with a 200ft range that can be inserted into wallets or portfolios, as well as a Tile Sticker with a 150ft range that you can stick on virtually anything. Losing your essentials is a thing of the pastView Deal

Losing objects is just a part of being human. Sometimes it's as simple as a pen or an important document. But for more substantial essentials, like keys, wallets, and phones, panic ensues as soon as the realization hits that they're missing. Thankfully, Tile has you covered.

These Bluetooth trackers work together with their free phone apps to emit a loud sound to help you locate whatever they happen to be attached to. Most of these have a range of around 200ft, but if your object happens to be out of range the app can also pull up the Tile's most recent location using the secure, anonymous Tile Network.

Outfitted with a replaceable battery that should last around a year, the Tile Trackers are reliable even if you don't use them often. Plus, if you tend to frequent more damp places, the Tile Pro and Tile Mate are water-resistant, while the Tile Slim and Tile Sticker are fully waterproof.

If you've had your eye on Bluetooth trackers for a while now because they always seemed so neat, now's the best time to buy. With up to $30 in savings, pick these up before they're lost for good.

Prime Day ends at midnight June 22, so be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts before they are gone.