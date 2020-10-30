Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine delayed: What we know

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot revealed today that Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine are being pushed back due to the effect COVID-19 is having on the workplace.

Far Cry 6 was initially slated for a February 18, 2021 release, but Ubisoft stated that it would launch sometime in its next fiscal year, between April 2021 and March 2022.

What we know about Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine

Guillemot announced the reason for the game's delay during a Q&A while on a call with investors. Rainbow Six Quarantine didn't have a definitive release date like Far Cry 6, but it was intended to come out sometime in 2020.

It's more likely that Rainbow Six Quarantine will launch earlier in the fiscal year than Far Cry 6, given their original release date projections, but nothing specific was stated about which would come first.

What we do know is that Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be launching on time, and the latest Watch Dogs game launched fine, I supposed. (Check out our Watch Dogs: Legion review for some of my long-winded takes).

We'll likely get official release dates closer to the end of Ubisoft's fiscal year, which is around March 2021.