Echo Buds 2 noise cancelling earbuds hit record low price of $49 at Amazon

Amazon's Echo Buds 2 are among the more affordable wireless earbuds out there. If you want great sound and active noise-cancelling for less, the Echo Buds 2 are worth considering.
For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Echo Buds 2 for just $49 at Amazon. Normally, they cost $119, so that's $70 off and marks an all-time low price for the Echo Buds.
This is one of the best earbuds deals we've seen at Amazon outside of Prime Day. Best Buy mirrors this deal.
- Shop: Amazon's entire sale
- More: Best headphone deals
Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen: was $119 now $49 @ Amazon
At just under $50, the Echo Buds 2 are more affordable than ever. Amazon's 2nd generation true wireless earbuds offer quality sound, active noise-cancellation and sweat-resistance. They pair instantly with iOS and Android devices and provide up to 5 hours of battery life (up to 15 hours with the charging case). If you're looking for sub-$50 noise-cancelling earbuds, the Echo Buds 2 offer a great value for the price.
If you're on a budget, Amazon's Echo Buds 2 are the best noise-cancelling earbuds for the money. They feature premium speaker drivers, active noise-cancelling, sweat-resistance, and up to 5 hours battery life ( up to 15 hours with its charging case).
Although we didn't test Amazon's flagship earbuds, Echo Buds 2 reviews from customers average 4.1 out of 5 stars. Satisfied owners praise the earbuds' sound quality, comfortable fit and hands-free Alexa support. According to feedback, the Echo Buds 2 are easy to setup, pair instantly with devices and provide decent noise-cancellation.
By design, Amazon's Echo Buds 2 are small, lightweight and compact. They're on par with today's top-rated AirPods alternatives like the Galaxy Buds 2 and Pixel Buds A-Series.
Compatible with iOS and Android, the Echo Buds 2 support Siri and Google Assistant alongside Amazon Alexa. This means you can make calls, manage audio playback, set reminders, and more using just your voice.
The Echo Buds 2 are a budget-friendly choice if you're looking for lightweight wireless earbuds for working out and distraction-free listening.