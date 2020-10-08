Early Prime Day deals on Kindle bundles take $30 off

Kindle Fire tablets and eReaders will play a huge role in next week's Amazon Prime Day deals. Although the big sale runs on October 13-14, Prime members can access early Prime Day deals right now.

One of Amazon's early Prime Day deals offers the Kindle Essentials Bundle for $94.97. Amazon normally sells this value pack for $139.97, so that's $30 in savings. At just $2 shy of its all time low price, it's one of the best early Prime Day deals we've seen so far. This bundle includes the latest Kindle eReader with built-in front light, a fabric cover in the color of your choice, and a power adapter.

Kindle Essentials Bundle: was $140 now just $95 @ Amazon

Prime members can save $30 on the Kindle Essentials bundle. This bundle includes latest Kindle eReader with built-in front light, a fabric cover in the color of your choice, and a power adapter. It's one of the best early Prime Day Kindle deals we've seen so far. View Deal

If you don't have Prime, you can still buy this bundle for $125 ($15 off) which is $31 more than a Prime member will spend. You must sign up for an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial to access this early Prime Day deal. You can always cancel before your trial ends to avoid being charged the $119 annual membership for Prime.

The base model Amazon Kindle features a 6-inch screen and an adjustable front light that lets you read for hours, whether it's night or day. Plus, a single battery charge will last you weeks.

Although we didn't test this Kindle, in our review of the Kindle Oasis, we loved its sleek design, responsive touch screen and easy navigation. Like its pricier sibling, the base model Kindle makes it easy to read whenever and wherever you want.

As an alternative, Amazon also offers the base model Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle for $279.97 ($30 off) in a pre-Prime Day deal. This bundle includes the latest Kindle Oasis (8GB) a fabric cover, and a power adapter.

In real world testing, reading on the Kindle Oasis was immersive and comfortable. It's intuitive light sensor lets you read from day to night without even noticing the change in ambient light.

For more pre-Prime Day deals like this, check out our Amazon Prime Day 2020 hub.