Don't miss out! AirPods Pro hit all-time low of $169 in Black Friday deal

There have been a number of AirPods Pro deals already, but this Black Friday deal is by far the best we've seen on these active noise-canceling earbuds taking them to their lowest price ever. Don't sleep on this deal as there's no question it will sell out as the AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds available today.

Costco members can get Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $169 right now, that's $80 off their full retail price of $249 and $30 lower than we've seen them previously. Don't worry if you aren't a Costco member or you find they have sold out, you can also find the AirPods Pro for $169 on Amazon, but the delivery window says 1-2 months making them an iffy option if you are looking at them as a gift for the holidays.

This marks the lowest price we've ever seen these Apple earbuds. It's also one of the best Black Friday headphone deals you can get right now.

AirPods Pro Black Friday deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Costco

The AirPods Pro are among our favorite true wireless headphones and feature decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design. While they benefit the most when paired with an iPhone, they work great for Android users as well. At their lowest price ever this deal is too good to pass up if you are in the market for true wireless noise-canceling headphones.View Deal

Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds are among the best noise-canceling headphones — and for good reason. They're water-and-sweat resistant and offer hands-free Siri, and transparency mode when you want to be able to hear what's going on around you.

In our AirPods Pro review, we loved their comfortable design and seamless pairing with Apple devices. We also found their clear sound and noise cancellation impressive. We gave the AirPods Pro a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

As for design, AirPods Pro has a larger housing than Apple's standard AirPods, but thanks to their ergonomic shape and swappable silicone tips they are more comfortable and do a better job both locking out sound and staying in place.

In real-world testing, the AirPods Pro effortlessly pair with any Apple device thanks to their built-in Apple H1 chip. To connect the earbuds, you simply open the AirPods Pro case and press Connect when a pop-up menu appears. Android and other devices simply need to use standard Bluetooth pairing, but once complete they offer the same great sound quality.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

In our testing, we got a solid 4 hours on a charge and the included charging case powers up the buds about five to six times before you need to charge it back up again. A quick 5-minute charge in their case can give you another hour of battery life which is great if you can take a quick break and get back to listening.

Overall, the AirPods Pro are better than the standard AirPods in almost every way. Besides music and content streaming, these comfortable earbuds work great for videoconferencing or private listening on your iPad or Macbook.

