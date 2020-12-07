Dell XPS 17 gets $400 price cut in epic laptop deal — get the best 17-inch laptop

The Dell XPS 17 Touch is one of the best laptops for photo and video editing. And thanks to Dell's Days of Deals holiday savings event, you can save hundreds on this powerful 17-inch laptop.

For a limited time, you can get the new Dell XPS 17 Touch UHD+ display laptop for $1,999.99 at Dell. When not on sale, this laptop retails for $2,399.99, so that's $400 in savings. It's one of the best laptop deals you can get this holiday season.

If you prefer a non-touch display, Dell also offers the new Dell XPS 17 1080p display laptop for $1,999 ($361 off).

For a limited time, the Dell XPS 17 Touch is $400 off its regular price. It's configured with a 17-inch (3840 x 2400) touch display, 2.6-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory, and a 512GB SSD.

If you want a non-touch display, you can save $360 on the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 17. It pack a 17-inch (1920 x 1200) non-touch display, 2.3-GHz Core i7-10875H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU with 6GB of graphics memory.

The new Dell XPS 17 Touch is one of the best laptops for creative professionals.

The laptop in this deal boasts a 17-inch (3840 x 2400) touch screen with 16:10 aspect ratio, making it one of the highest resolution displays out there. In terms of hardware, it packs 2.6-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory, and a 512GB SSD.

Although we didn't test the XPS 17 touch screen model, in our non-touch display Dell XPS 17 review, we loved its stunning display and beautiful compact construction. We gave it the Editor's Choice award for its powerful overall and graphics performance.

At 5.5 pounds and 14.7 x 9.8 x 0.8-inch notebook, the Dell XPS 17 is slightly heavier than the 16-inch MacBook Pro (4.3 pounds, 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.6 inches), but lighter than the HP Envy 17t (6 pounds, 15.7 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches).

As seen on the Dell XPS 15, the XPS 17 features a powerful top-firing quad-speaker system (2 primaries, 2 tweeters). For your connectivity needs, the XPS 17 affords you four Thunderbolt 3 ports, a headset jack and a wedge lock slot. Dell bundles it with a USB Type-C dongle.

At $400 off, the Dell XPS 17 is great choice if you're looking for a MacBook Pro alternative. Dell didn't put an expiration date on this deal, so don't hesitate too long to lock in this incredible price.

For more deals like this, check out our best laptop deals hub for the best discounts this holiday season.