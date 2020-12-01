Dell XPS 15 with 4K display is $460 off in epic Cyber Monday laptop deal

Cyber Monday is one of the best days of the year to snag a Dell XPS 15 at an insanely low price. Case in point: We've just discovered a Dell XPS 15 Cyber Monday deal on that will knock your socks off.

The Dell XPS 15 is now $460 off. This specific last-gen model is packed with attractive internals, including a 15.6-inch, 4K OLED display, an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU.

Dell XPS 15: was $1,909 now $1,449 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 15 in this epic Cyber Monday deal saves you a whopping $460. On a regular non-sale day, the Dell XPS 15 will net you $1,909. On Cyber Monday, however, you'll only have to shell out $1,449.

If you're looking for a MacBook alternative, the Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops you can get. It is easily the best 15-inch laptop on the market right now.

In our Dell XPS 15 review, we loved its slim, attractive design and stunning display. We gave it a 4.5 out of 5-star rating for its great overall and graphics performance.

As for design, the Dell XPS boasts a lightweight, yet durable anodized aluminum and carbon fiber build. The laptop's webcam is among the best for premium laptops. This makes it perfect for Zoom meetings and video calling your inner circle.

At a weight of 4.5 pounds, the 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inch XPS 15 is on par with the 15-inch HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches), which is slightly bigger.

If you need a laptop to keep up with work or school tasks and everything in between, the XPS 15 is a smart choice.