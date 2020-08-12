Dell XPS 13 Touch crashes to $699 in cheap laptop deal

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops for college or any work from home set up. Dell continues to take hundreds off the XPS 13 touch. which is our favorite everyday machine.

You still have time to get the excellent Dell XPS 13 Touch w/ 10th Gen CPU on sale for $699via coupon "XPS13LTS1" directly from Dell. Normally, this laptop retails for $908, so this deals takes $209 off its normal price.

It's one of the best back-to-school laptop deals available right now.

If you don't want to shell out big dollars on a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, the Dell XPS 13 is a great alternative.

The Dell XPS 13 in this deal packs a 13.3-inch touchscreen, a 1.6-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

As we note in our Dell XPS 13 2019 review, we loved the laptop's slim design and its ability to perform well under pressure. We were also fans of the XPS 13's InfinityEdge display, which is Dell's way of saying it has ultra-thin bezels.

The razor-thin bezels give you more screen for distraction-free viewing whether you're steaming a video or working on documents.

At 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.3~0.5-inches, the 2.7-pound XPS 13 is thinner and lighter than the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (2.9 pounds, 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches) and MacBook Pro (13-inch 2019 with Touch Bar) (4.4 pounds, 12.8 x 8.9 x 1 inches).

In terms of security features, the XPS 13 has an embedded fingerprint reader in the power button for easy login using Windows Hello.

For your connectivity needs, the Dell gave the XPS 13 two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD slot.

Now just $699, this Dell XPS 13 deal ends August 31.