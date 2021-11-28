Best Cyber Monday tech deals at Currys: cheap laptops, earbuds, monitors and more

Currys Black Friday sales continue thanks to Cyber Monday! There are already hundreds of deals to pick from across laptops, headphones, tablets, monitors, smartphones and more.

This is the best time of the year to snag a saving on many gadgets from many shops, but you can sure that Currys is cooking up something special. In fact, as you can see on the retailer's page, each purchase will be covered by a price promise, to refund you the difference if you find it cheaper (including discount codes).

But that doesn't mean you can't save right now, as Currys already has some absolute belters!

Best Currys PC World laptop deals

Asus Zenbook 15: was £1,099 now £899 @ Currys Asus Zenbook 15: was £1,099 now £899 @ Currys

Get £200 off this capable machine from Asus, which features a gorgeous 15-inch up top and Asus’ innovative ScreenPad 2.0, which transforms the touchpad into a touchscreen. This is all powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM (upped to 32GB thanks to Intel Optane) and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

Asus Cloudbook E410MA Laptop: was £299 now £219 @ Currys Asus Cloudbook E410MA Laptop: was £299 now £219 @ Currys

For those in need of a trusty laptop for web surfing and binge-watching, this affordable 14-inch Asus Cloudbook is for you. Expect a full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB for storage and a handy one-year subscription to Microsoft 365.

Asus C223 11.6-inch Chromebook: was £199 now £139 @ Currys Asus C223 11.6-inch Chromebook: was £199 now £139 @ Currys

No frills. No fancy features. This is just a dirt cheap Chromebook with enough power for the essentials. If you ever need something really inexpensive for school work, web browsing or light productivity, this is the one for you.

Acer Swift 1: was £399 now £279 @ Currys Acer Swift 1: was £399 now £279 @ Currys

Now £120 off, the Acer Swift 1 is a reliable laptop for everyday tasks. With an Intel Pentium N6000 CPU, 128GB for storage, 4GB of RAM, and a 14-inch Full HD display, this is a great deal when you throw in the 12 month Microsoft 365 subscription.

HP Envy x360 Convertible 13: was £899 now £699 @ Currys HP Envy x360 Convertible 13: was £899 now £699 @ Currys

Save £200 on the excellent HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop. Expect a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, a Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB SSD. Dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen ensure an immersive experience whether you're listening to music or streaming movies.

HP Pavilion 14: was £429 now £329 @ Currys HP Pavilion 14: was £429 now £329 @ Currys

Perfect for casual users in need of a reliable laptop, the HP Pavilion 14 is now £100 off. With a full HD touchscreen, an Intel Pentium Gold 7505 processor, 128GB for storage, and a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365, this laptop delivers long-lasting performance and a good screen for streaming content.

HP Pavilion 14: was £699 now £529 @ Currys HP Pavilion 14: was £699 now £529 @ Currys

Looking for an HP Pavilion with more "oomph?" This 14-inch laptop deal shaves £170 off the price tag. This HP Pavilion 14 offers an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a 14-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080) display.

HP Laptop 15s: was £529 now £429 @ Currys HP Laptop 15s: was £529 now £429 @ Currys

Now one of the cheapest 15-inch laptops you can find, the HP 15s offers a speedy Intel Core i5-1155G7 CPU, 4GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Impressive for a sub-£500 laptop.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+: was £969 now £799 @ Currys Microsoft Surface Pro 7+: was £969 now £799 @ Currys

The Surface Pro 7+ gets a whole lot more tempting with £170 off the RRP! This model sports a Quad HD screen, alongside an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. If you’re looking for versatility, Microsoft offers it with the Surface.

13-inch MacBook Pro (2GHz Intel i5/16GB/512GB): was £1,649 now £1,559 @ Currys 13-inch MacBook Pro (2GHz Intel i5/16GB/512GB): was £1,649 now £1,559 @ Currys

Need a 13-inch Intel MacBook Pro with a little more oomph? This model has that same Intel Core i5 CPU running at a far more zippy 2.0 GHz, alongside 16GB of RAM and double the storage. Don’t forget, use the code FREENEXTDAYDELIVERY for (yep, you guessed it) free next-day delivery.

Best Currys PC World tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: was £149 now £119 @ Currys Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: was £149 now £119 @ Currys

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is £30 off at Amazon. Light and portable, it features an 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touchscreen, 2.3-GHz MediaTek MT8768T 8-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. With its durable metal frame and powerful performance, it's a tablet the whole family can share.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus: was £280 now £229.99 @ Currys Lenovo Tab P11 Plus: was £280 now £229.99 @ Currys

Looking for a reliable Android tablet? The recently launched Lenovo Tab P11 Plus has similar specs when compared to the Yoga Tab 11, sporting a MediaTek Helio G90T Tab processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also has a 7,500 mAh battery, with up to 12 hours of charge. Oh, and don't forget that sleek 11-inch display.

Lenovo Tab M10: was £140 now £109 @ Currys Lenovo Tab M10: was £140 now £109 @ Currys

The gorgeous 10.1-inch FHD display with TDDI technology is great for all your content consumption needs, powered by a fast and powerful quad-core processor, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Best Currys PC World headphone deals

Sony WF-1000 XM4: was £249 now £199 @ Currys Sony WF-1000 XM4: was £249 now £199 @ Currys

This is the earbuds deal we've all been waiting for — £50 off the latest Sony XM4s! We gave them a full 5-star rating in our review for their comfortable design, incredible sound, astounding ANC and brilliant battery life. With this discount, they are a must buy.

JBL Live 300TWS: was £129 now £69.97 @ Currys JBL Live 300TWS: was £129 now £69.97 @ Currys

JBL is a good brand to look out for and the Live 300TWS are some of its best earbuds. Get that signature sound, a 20-hour battery life, water and sweat resistance at a seriously good price.



Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: was £279 now £189 @ Currys Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: was £279 now £189 @ Currys

Bringing that signature Sennheiser sound to a tiny pair of truly wireless earbuds, the Momentum True Wireless 2 buds sport 7mm dynamic drivers, customizable EQ, and active noise-cancellation, all in a sophisticated design.

LG Tone Free FN7: was £179.99 now £89 @ Currys LG Tone Free FN7: was £179.99 now £89 @ Currys

A decent pair of premium earbuds with a deep £90 discount. The Tone Free FN7s give you up to 7 hours of listening time, boosted 24 with the bacteria-destroying case, along with a comfortable fit, active noise cancellation and deep bass technology.

Bose noise cancelling headphones 700: was £349 now £299 @ Currys Bose noise cancelling headphones 700: was £349 now £299 @ Currys

Bose 700 headphones offer stellar audio quality, amazing noise-cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also support Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. They're currently £120.95 off, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for these wireless headphones.

Beats Solo 3: was £189 now £129 @ Currys Beats Solo 3: was £189 now £129 @ Currys

Easy to set up with award-winning sound, an impressive battery life, and value for money. Thanks to the £60 price cut, the comfortable cups hold powerful drivers for delivering deep sound stages that you will love.

Steelseries Arctis Pro: was £229 now £139 @ Currys Steelseries Arctis Pro: was £229 now £139 @ Currys

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro is one of the best PC gaming headsets thanks to its Certified Hi-Res Audio and Dedicated DAC and Amp. Not to mention that SteelSeries makes the most comfortable headsets around.

Best Currys PC World TV deals

Samsung 55-inch QN94A QLED 4K Smart TV: was £1,599 now £1,299 @ Currys Samsung 55-inch QN94A QLED 4K Smart TV: was £1,599 now £1,299 @ Currys

This excellent Currys Black Friday deal knocks £300 off this 55-inch Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV. It features incredible detail thanks to Quantum HDR 2000 powered by HDR10+, HDMI 2.1 port for next-gen gaming, and 100% color volume Quantum Dots. It supports streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Prime, and Catch Up TV including the BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, and more. Plus, it includes Smart TV with Bixby Voice support for hands-free operation.

LG 55-inch C14LB 4K OLED Smart TV: was £1,499 now £1,199 @ Currys LG 55-inch C14LB 4K OLED Smart TV: was £1,499 now £1,199 @ Currys

At £300 off, this 55-inch LG 4K OLED Smart TV is not to be missed. Offering up a "self-lit" OLED for infinite contrast, 100% colour fidelity, four HDMI 2.1 ports, ultimate picture and sound quality thanks to the advanced α9 Gen4 AI processor, and 4K streaming and Catch up TV, this TV will cater to all your entertainment needs.

Sony 55-inch Bravia X85JU 4K UHD Smart TV: £999 now £779 @ Currys Sony 55-inch Bravia X85JU 4K UHD Smart TV: £999 now £779 @ Currys

After a Sony TV for well under £1,000? The 55-inch Bravia X85JU 4K UHD Smart TV is a brilliant option. Now £220 off, expect super-smooth frame rates thanks to the Motionflow XR 800 Hz technology under the hood, along with 4K gaming at 120Hz for PS5 owners with the dual HDMI 2,1 ports onboard. It even has Google TV to help navigate through all the latest films and TV shows.

Sony 55-inch Bravia XR55A84JU 4K OLED Smart TV: was £1,499 now £1,299 @ Currys Sony 55-inch Bravia XR55A84JU 4K OLED Smart TV: was £1,499 now £1,299 @ Currys

After the perfect TV for PS5? This 55-inch Sony Bravia XR55A84JU 4K OLED Smart TV is right up your alley. Now £200 off, expect next-level sound and clarity thanks to Sony's Cognitive Processor XR, an HDMI 2.1 port for next-gen gaming (4K resolution at 120Hz), Google TV and Google Assitant, along with Catch-up TV and 4K streaming.

Best Currys PC World monitor deals

Samsung LU28E590DS: was £299 now £189 @ Currys 4K monitor for £250! Samsung LU28E590DS: was £299 now £189 @ Currys

Another long name, another belter of a monitor. With a 4K resolution, this is great for both productivity by day and entertainment by night.

Huawei Display AD80HW: was £159 now £89 @ Currys Huawei Display AD80HW: was £159 now £89 @ Currys

Just a dirt cheap monitor that's good for productivity. This 23.8-inch screen sports a 1080p resolution, 75Hz refresh rate and wall-mount compatibility.

Best Currys PC World gaming deals

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5): was £60 now £27.99 @ Currys Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5): was £60 now £27.99 @ Currys

Don't miss out on one of the best single-player campaigns of the year. In Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (now £18 off!), the story puts you in the shoes of Star Lord himself, Peter Quill as he and his rag-tag bunch of heroes do what they do best — guard the galaxy.

Logitech Prodigy G213: was £42.99 now £31.99 @ Currys Logitech Prodigy G213: was £42.99 now £31.99 @ Currys

A great starter gaming keyboard for any new starter. The G213 from Logitech offers fast, tactile keys that are similar to mechanical switches, a durable, spill-resistant design and RGB lighting that you can sync to your setup.



Roccat Vulcan 120: was £139 now £99 @ Currys Roccat Vulcan 120: was £139 now £99 @ Currys

Get £39 off this capable premium gaming keyboard with tactile Titan switches, a durable, sturdy build and a unique low-profile construction.