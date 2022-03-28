Canon C70 gets firmware update that adds Cinema RAW light encoding

Canon released a new firmware update for the C70 camera, adding Cinema RAW light internal recording in 4K and 1080p. You can download the firmware update at Canon USA. The update unlocks the 12-bit Cinema RAW light 4K recording capability and the 10-Bit XF-AVC proxy recording.

This update helps users record high-quality footage without any need for in-camera processing while also giving you easier files to handle that you can quickly edit and get into your client's hands.

Firmware Version 1.0.3.1

Adds support for the Cinema RAW Light recording modes.

Resolution: 4096×2160, 2048×1080

Bit Depth: 12 bit

Frame rate: 59.94P, 50.00P, 29.97P, 23.98P, 25.00P, 24.00P

Resolution: 4096×2160, 2048×1080 Bit Depth: 12 bit Frame rate: 59.94P, 50.00P, 29.97P, 23.98P, 25.00P, 24.00P Adds Frame Recording modes

Adds Interval Recording modes

(Image credit: Future)

Some new frame recording options come along with the latest firmware update for the EOS C70 that users will be glad to take advantage of. The firmware update is available now for download.



Stay tuned for our Canon EOS C70 review. Now, I have to play with the Cinema Light RAW option and see what kind of footage we get.